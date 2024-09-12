Warner Chappell Music UK forms joint venture with Defected

Warner Chappell Music UK has partnered with dance label Defected Records to launch a new joint venture.

WCM UK will now exclusively administer the publishing roster and catalogue of Defected Music. The label previously partnered with BMG.

Established in 1999, Defected continues to advocate for the cultural impact of house music in the UK and has remained well respected in the music industry for 25 years.

The label’s publishing arm, Defected Music, has had recent successes including credits on Beyonce’s Renaissance album and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart (Pnau Remix), as well as tracks from Purple Disco Machine, John Summit and the Camelphat club classic Cola.

The signing was marked at Defected’s legendary residency at Ushuaïa last month.

“Our mission is to uphold house music’s standards globally, to service our community while helping artists build longer lasting, more impactful, and more profitable careers,” said Wez Saunders, Defected’s CEO.

“This JV with Warner Chappell Music UK will allow us to continue this, and grow even further. I am particularly grateful to Darren Young, Sam Lowe and the whole Warner Chappell team for making this happen and to our director of business affairs, Shamus Damani, for his ongoing support and joining me on this next stage of Defected’s journey.”

I’ve been such a fan of Defected’s genre-defining catalogue for many years Amber Davis

Shamus Damani said: “We look forward to working with Warner Chappell Music UK who clearly understand our DNA and are able to provide us with an award-winning team to ensure this next phase of Defected Music’s evolution is a success.”

Amber Davis, SVP and head of A&R, Warner Chappell Music UK, added: “I am delighted that we’re partnering with the iconic Defected Records – which is such a well-respected and innovative name in house music. I’ve been such a fan of its genre-defining catalogue for many years and it’s been a real team effort and privilege to bring these two companies together. I’d like to thank Wez, Shamus, Sam, Shani [Gonzales] and Darren [Young] for all their work and support in getting the deal done.”

Sam Lowe, A&R consultant, Warner Chappell Music UK, said: “We are proud and excited to be partnering with Defected Records. The group clearly has a great recipe for success and we can’t wait to start collaborating. Defected is a cultural phenomenon in the UK dance scene and we want to help it take its vision to the next level. I know this is going to be a great partnership and we’re excited for what is to come.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Darren Young (VP, Head of Legal and Business Affairs, WCM UK), Sam Lowe (A&R Consultant, WCM UK), George Pritchard (Director of Events & Talent, Defected), Wez Saunders (CEO and co-owner, Defected), Shani Gonzales (MD, WCM UK) Shamus Damani (Director of Business Affairs, Defected), Amber Davis (SVP, Head of A&R, WCM UK)