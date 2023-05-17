Warner Chappell Music UK promotes Amber Davis to senior vice president

Warner Chappell Music UK has promoted Amber Davis to the role of senior vice president.

She will also continue in her position as UK head of A&R and will report into Shani Gonzales, WCM UK’s managing director.

In addition to continuing to oversee the A&R department, Davis will take on a broader role in shaping the publisher’s overall UK strategy.

The appointment follows recent moves at Warner Chappell’s rivals in the UK. Sarah Lockhart, head of A&R at Sony Music Publishing in the UK for the past three years, has left that role to head up the revived Epic Records label. At UMPG in London, Pete Simmons was recently upped to UK head of A&R.

Amber Davis joined Warner Chappell Music UK in 2014 as creative director and was named head of A&R in 2019. During her time at the publisher, she has been pivotal in the signing and development of songwriters such as CeeBeats, Celeste, Dave, Fraser T Smith, J Hus, Legendury Beatz, Skepta, Stormzy and Willow Kayne.

One of her earliest WCM signings was Raye, who this year landed her first solo UK No.1 single with Escapism and saw her debut album My 21st Century Blues go to No.2. Raye is nominated for an Ivor Novello award at this week’s ceremony.

It was also recently announced that Davis has signed one of the biggest breakout stars of the last 12 months – multi-award-winning DJ, producer and singer-songwriter, Nia Archives.

Our A&R team is the best there is and I’m grateful to work with such a strong, dynamic team of individuals Amber Davis

Amber Davis said: “I’m honoured to be stepping into this wider role at Warner Chappell Music. We have an incredible team here and a roster of world-class songwriters that I’m extremely privileged to work with. I believe our A&R team is the best there is and I’m grateful to work with such a strong, dynamic team of individuals. I’m excited to carry on discovering the best UK talent whilst also working with our senior leadership team to drive the company forward. I’d like to thank Shani, Carianne Marshall and Guy Moot for this incredible new opportunity.”

Shani Gonzales, managing director, Warner Chappell Music UK, added: “Amber is one of the industry’s most important executives, and her success and passion has helped Warner Chappell Music UK become a leading player in the music business. Her care, dedication and ability to read the market will make her an invaluable asset in her new role. I’d like to congratulate her on this promotion and I look forward to supporting her as she develops further.”

Recently, Davis has helped grow WCM UK’s presence in the dance scene by overseeing the signings of writers such as Eliza Rose, Joy Anonymous, Jake Shears, Nia Archives and Piri & Tommy.

In 2017, she was added to the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour.