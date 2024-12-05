Warner Chappell Music UK signs rising singer-songwriter Alessi Rose

Warner Chappell Music UK has signed up-and-coming singer-songwriter Alessi Rose.

Earlier this year, Alessi Rose released her debut six-song EP, Rumination As Ritual, via AWAL.

Rose submitted songs to BBC Introducing, which led to her ending 2022 as one of the most played artists of the year on the platform, before officially releasing any songs.

A DIY approach also saw her utilise social media as she started taking requests, and playing covers of songs on TikTok LIVE. She then started adding original songs into the mix on the platform.

Having already played sold out headline shows in London, Rose has had to extend her upcoming For Your Validation tour after selling 13,000 tickets across the UK and Europe in minutes. She was also recently picked to open for Noah Kahan in Belfast, playing to more than 40,000 people.

Alessi Rose said: “I am so excited to be partnering with the Warner Chappell Music team. Writing has always been an intimate thing I do for myself to make sense of confusing thoughts and feelings, and it’s become the best way for me to understand the world around me and how I fit in it. Shani, Emily, Susie and the Warner Chappell team understand this and really get where I want to be both as a writer and an artist, which is so special. I can’t wait to see everything we are going to explore together.”

She has such star power and is an exceptionally talented songwriter Emily Green

Emily Green, senior international A&R & catalogue manager, Warner Chappell Music UK, said: “We are delighted to be able to collaborate with Alessi, and are so excited for everything we know she can achieve. She has such star power and is an exceptionally talented songwriter. I am really excited for everything that is coming next for her.”

Susie Torrens, international A&R Manager, Warner Chappell Music UK, added: “I’m super excited to be working with Alessi and to be part of her journey. She is absolutely destined for great things. The honesty and intensity in her songwriting is so engaging and the whole team at Warner Chappell are very much looking forward to working closely with her.”

MAIN PHOTO: (L-R) Emily Green (Senior International A&R & Catalogue Manager, Warner Chappell Music UK), Jazz Sherman (Management), Alessi Rose, Milly Stockton (Management), Susie Torrens (International A&R Manager, Warner Chappell Music UK)