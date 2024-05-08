Warner Chappell names Delia Orjuela as head of creative Mexican Music

Warner Chappell Music has appointed Delia Orjuela as head of creative Mexican Music/Musica Mexicana.

Based in Los Angeles, she will report to Gustavo Menéndez, president, US Latin & Latin America, and work with the publisher’s Mexican music writers and artists in the US and Mexico.

Orjuela, who most recently co-led WM Latina’s Mexican Music division, has been instrumental in the success of WCM Mexican-American singer and songwriter DannyLux. She will continue to collaborate closely with the recorded music team and look for cross-collaboration opportunities between the label and publisher.

Delia Orjuela said: “I have spent most of my career advocating and championing songwriters, and they've remained my true passion. Music is incredibly powerful, and I love how a great song with meaningful lyrics can impact people's lives. I'm so glad to once again be a part of the songwriting process from the beginning, helping to set up collaborations and nurture creative connections. This next step in my career brings everything full circle, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running with Gustavo and the incredible team at WCM.”

Gustavo Menéndez said: “Delia and I have known each other for years, and what started as professional respect has grown into a deep and genuine friendship. She's fiercely passionate about empowering music creators and providing them with the right tools to amplify their voices on a global scale. We’ve already started to pull together exciting plans with Alejandro [Duque], and her natural instinct will drive remarkable success in one of today’s fastest-growing genres.”

WCM’s co-chairs, Guy Moot (CEO) and Carianne Marshall (COO), added: “Delia has supported countless songwriters and established a reputation for energising teams and elevating music. We see huge potential to create timeless songs in the Mexican music market, and her leadership will help us continue to develop songwriters who shape culture.”

Orjuela worked at BMI for 23 years, ending up as vice president of the Latin department. She led the department in signing and developing artists and songwriters including Juanes, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Pitbull, Espinoza Paz, Tucanes de Tijuana, Jenni Rivera, Horacio Palencia, Ximena Sarinana and Pepe Aguilar.

Since joining WM Latina in 2021, she has built the team and overseen the division, which now has a roster of more than 15 artists.

PHOTO: Hurley Productions