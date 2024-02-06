Warner Chappell names Lina Tebbs as director of UK Production Music

Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has appointed Lina Tebbs as director of UK Production Music.

In this role, Tebbs will oversee WCM UK’s Production Music team and will report into Warner Chappell Music UK’s MD Shani Gonzales.

In her previous role as global head of business development & marketing at Felt Music, she was responsible for the growth of the company’s main services and product offerings, which included its production music library, music supervision and licensing, and bespoke composition. While there, she also worked on TV and advertising projects for companies such as BBC, Curve Media, Mullen Lowe, Netflix and VCCP.

Recently, she led the research, data analysis and interviews for Synchtank's Music Publishing In The Age Of The Songwriter report.

In her new role, Tebbs will aim to reinvigorate Warner Chappell Music UK’s Production Music team by looking at new ways to service its 190,000-plus strong catalogue to film, television, radio and advertising clients. She will be responsible for overseeing the team’s operations in sales, marketing and supply chain, and will work closely with the finance, copyright and legal divisions.

Tebbs and her team will also work closely with the Warner Chappell Production Music teams around the world to help expand markets, streamline productivity and explore alternative revenue streams.

Production music is such an important part of a publishing company and an integral part of many TV, advertising, film and gaming productions Lina Tebbs

Shani Gonzales said: “Warner Chappell Production Music has a rich catalogue and a wide-ranging network of clients. With Lina at the helm of our operations in the UK, the team will have a fresh outlook and exciting new ideas for how to build on our brand and further grow our roster and relationships. I also want to shout out Kate Alderton for stepping up and running the department for the last two years.”

Lina Tebbs added: “Warner Chappell Music has a revered legacy, and its Production Music arm has such a rich music catalogue created by a fantastic roster of writers, composers and our partner labels. Production music is such an important part of a publishing company and an integral part of many TV, advertising, film and gaming productions, so I'm really excited to join the UK team, as well as the wider global business, to continue to build our business, brand and music offering."

Tebbs started her career at Audio Network in 2006 as a creative services manager, before working her way to head of creative services for EMEA. During this time, she grew the company’s sync and performance royalties income, and developed music access services and technology for its TV and advertising client base.

She was made head of television for Europe in 2013, where she was responsible for 40% of the total income generated from sync sales and performance royalties, and landed key partnership deals with companies such as BBC, Vice Media, Viacom, Dori Media, EndemolShine, Disney and ITV. She then took on the role of head of client services until she joined Felt Music as global head of business development & marketing in 2019.

In recent years, Tebbs has consulted for clients such as AIMS API, Lingopie, Melos Publishing, No Sheet Music, Straight 8 and Synchtank.