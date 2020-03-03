Warner Chappell leadership duo Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall have spoken to Music Week about their US ambitions for Dave and Stormzy.

The UK rappers are currently enjoying a BRITs boost following their performances and victories.

Weekly sales for Dave’s BRIT-winning Psychodrama (Dave Neighbourhood/UMG) are up 18.2% (4,459), according to the Official Charts Company.

Dave re-signed with Chappell last month, with the publisher targeting US co-writing opportunities.