Warner Chappell plots US co-writing for rap star Dave

Andre Paine

Andre Paine
Tuesday, Mar 3rd 2020 at 10:28AM

Warner Chappell leadership duo Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall have spoken to Music Week about their US ambitions for Dave and Stormzy.

The UK rappers are currently enjoying a BRITs boost following their performances and victories.

Weekly sales for Dave’s BRIT-winning Psychodrama (Dave Neighbourhood/UMG) are up 18.2% (4,459), according to the Official Charts Company.

Dave re-signed with Chappell last month, with the publisher targeting US co-writing opportunities.

