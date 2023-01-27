Warner Chappell Production Music expands into Brazil

Warner Chappell Production Music has expanded into Brazil with a new team based in Sao Paulo.

The company is headed by Renato Moraes, who will be focused on building out a local repertoire that taps into the musical talent in Brazil.

Under his leadership, the team will work to expand WCPM’s footprint by servicing the region’s many film, television, radio and advertising clients with its catalogue, comprising more than 190,000 tracks and sound design. They will also provide custom music services and look to broaden creative partnerships.

Renato Moraes said: “I’ve seen production in Brazil grow tremendously since I started out in this business, and I know this is just the beginning. I’m grateful to the Warner Chappell team for trusting me to lead the charge with production music as we head into this next chapter.”

Moraes will report to Sinéad Hartmann, vice president, licensing & music creative, in addition to working closely with Warner Chappell Music Brazil’s sync team, led by Flavia Cesar, director of strategic, commercial, film, sync, and licensing.

Flavia Cesar said: “Renato is arriving at such an important time, and his expertise will greatly complement Warner Chappell’s existing sync efforts in Brazil. We are excited to expand our presence even more and tap into the thriving local production music market.”