Warner Chappell Production Music unveils global rebrand

Warner Chappell Production Music (WCPM) has unveiled a rebrand complete with a new logo and website as part of its "biggest transformation in a decade".

The production music behemoth has also expanded its executive team, opened the doors of its two new recording studios in Los Angeles and Nashville, and added new catalogues to its collections.

This new branding reflects the creativity and ingenuity that resides at the core of our business Roberto Borzoni, WCPM UK

Head of WCPM UK, Roberto Borzoni, said: “WCPM’s global rebrand is the start of a new chapter for us. We have a strong legacy in the production music business and are always striving to keep innovating. This new branding reflects the creativity and ingenuity that resides at the core of our business.”

The global rebrand was led by co-heads Alec Sharpe, head of business development and operations, and Pat Weaver, head of production. It follows a wide range of new WCPM UK projects for high-profile clients including the new Honda HRV campaign, the Maserati Behind The Scenes sync, which featured David Beckham, and the new Dove Athena advert.

The new website serves as WCPM’s flagship licensing tool – offering more than 110,000 unique tracks in the UK – and features a number of industry-leading elements including a recommendation engine that references streaming links and MP3s.

Sharpe and Weaver added: “We’re thrilled for the bright future ahead for WCPM and the opportunity to better serve our clients through unmatched service and a much-improved music search experience. With the support of Roberto and the UK team, this is the start of a dynamic new era in our evolution.”