Warner Chappell promotes A&R execs Wallace Joseph and Jon Chen

Warner Chappell Music has promoted Wallace Joseph to senior vice president, A&R, and Jon Chen to vice president, A&R.

Over the past few years, they’ve helped sign and develop a range of emerging and breaking songwriters and artists. In their new roles, they will continue to report to Ryan Press, president, North America, and work with him and the team to expand WCM’s business and its roster.

Ryan Press said: “A&R is all about following your instincts and being deeply ingrained in the culture, areas where both Wallace and Jon excel. They go above and beyond for our team and our songwriters, and they’re masters at connecting talent with other music creators – not just here in the US, but all around the world. I’m very proud to see them both continue to grow with us as leaders. Here’s to many more No.1s to come!”

Wallace Joseph said: “It’s the creatives, our writers and producers, who inspire me every day, and I’ve been lucky to see so many of them go on to succeed in this business. I’m thankful to Ryan, Guy [Moot] and Carianne [Marshall] for the opportunity to continue to grow as an A&R leader at Warner Chappell and help develop the writers of tomorrow.”

Jon Chen said: “Warner Chappell is a home for creatives that truly emphasises development for both the roster and team members. I’m very thankful to be empowered by Guy, Carianne, Ryan, and Shani [Gonzales] and have their continued support. I couldn’t be more fortunate to be a part of this company and look forward to further success with our Warner Chappell family.”

Wallace Joseph works closely with hitmakers including Summer Walker, Wale, Ari Lennox, JetsonMade, Tay Keith, Turbo, Section 8, Pooh Beatz, and many others. He serves as A&R to rising producer and vocalist Elliott Trent and set up a studio session between him and DZL, which resulted in Jazmine Sullivan’s Grammy-nominated hit Hurt Me So Good.

Joseph continues to support Grammy-nominated producer Yeti Beats, who he signed in 2020, along with breakout songwriter Dougie F. He also works closely with the hitmaking record label LVRN to sign and develop writers and producers through Warner Chappell’s publishing partnership. Last year, he signed producer TooDope!, who got his start co-producing Drake’s global hit Way 2 Sexy.

Jon Chen has cultivated a diverse roster of established and developing artists, producers and songwriters. He supports an array of talent including Ian Kirkpatrick, Benson Boone, Beam, Sir Nolan, Ashnikko, Heavy Mellow, DZL, Jorgen Odegard, J Lauryn, Khamari and Baby Fisher, among others.

Prior to joining WCM, Chen held positions on both the label and publishing side, working with creatives including Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, Jason Evigan and Jason Derulo.