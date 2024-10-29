Warner Chappell promotes Daniel Lang to SVP global society relations and digital rights

Daniel Lang has been promoted to the new role of SVP, global society relations and digital rights at Warner Chappell Music.

He will continue to be based in London and report to Guy Moot, co-chair and CEO of Warner Chappell Music.

The role expands Lang’s remit to include working with the US collection societies, as well as continuing to lead on the publisher’s relations with societies in the rest of the world.

Over the last three years, he has collaborated with collection societies to help modernise their business practices and ensure Warner Chappell’s writers are paid more quickly and accurately, with an emphasis on their digital income.

In his new role, Lang will continue to work closely with Natalie Madaj, EVP, global digital, and her team, as well as the publisher’s local territory heads, to optimise the publisher’s digital rights flow, aiming to increase transparency and efficiency in this area to the benefit of its songwriters globally.

He will also continue to be Warner Chappell’s lead representative in international negotiations with major digital service providers.

Daniel has done an incredible job of managing digital licensing and society relations over the last few years Guy Moot

Lang has worked at Warner Chappell Music since 2017, holding a series of digital licensing roles, strengthening its relationships with partners such as Amazon, Deezer, Facebook, Spotify and YouTube. He was appointed vice president, international digital licensing and society relations in 2021.

Daniel Lang said: “I’m so pleased to be stepping into this new global role. Digital income has never been more important to songwriters, and over the past few years we’ve worked with collection societies to deliver significant improvements in their business practices in pursuit of transparency and efficiency, although there’s still much more to do. And it’s great to also be at the heart of negotiations with DSPs, ensuring they continue to deliver the appropriate value for our songwriters as their services evolve. These discussions are two sides of the same coin and it’s so useful to be across both.”

Guy Moot added: “Daniel has done an incredible job of managing digital licensing and society relations over the last few years. It was an experiment to combine these remits and it paid off handsomely. I’m delighted that he's agreed to take on this expanded global role as I know our writers will continue to benefit from his proactive, collaborative and inventive approach.”