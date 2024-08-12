Warner Chappell promotes David Goldsen to SVP of North America A&R

Warner Chappell Music has promoted David Goldsen to senior vice president, North America A&R.

Goldsen, who is based in Los Angeles, will continue to report to and work closely with Ryan Press, president, North America. He will sign and develop songwriters and artists across multiple genres, in addition to helping with leadership efforts for the North America A&R department.

Goldsen will continue to support songwriters in international markets and oversee the publisher’s A&R efforts in Australia.

David Goldsen said: “I joined the Warner Chappell A&R department over a decade ago, and it has given me so many opportunities to grow into this expanding role, all while staying true to writer and artist development. I'm very lucky and proud to get to work with the best writers and artists and look forward to continuing to build on the fantastic development we've seen recently. Thank you to Ryan [Press], Guy [Moot], and Carianne [Marshall] for their unwavering support and vision throughout the years.”

Ryan Press said: “David has consistently proven his natural ability to discover and sign top talent. He has steadily built a star-studded roster, and in the past year alone, has brought in many of the artists and songwriters leading today's charts. I’ve had the opportunity to work with him for over 15 years, and I’m proud of everything he’s accomplished on our team as an A&R executive and inspiring leader.”

Goldsen, who joined Warner Chappell in 2009, has spent more than a decade helping the company expand its efforts globally and sign songwriters and artists from all around the world.

In the past year, he has signed Zach Bryan, Teddy Swims, The Red Clay Strays, Laufey and Sleep Token.

Goldsen also continues to work closely with Mitski, who he signed back in 2018. Mitski had one of the biggest hits of 2023 and 2024 with My Love Mine All Mine.

In addition, his roster features a mix of talent across multiple genres, including Vance Joy, Tones and I, Nathaniel Rateliff, Oliver Tree and Cavetown.

In 2022, Goldsen was named vice president, creative and head of A&R, Australia for WCM and has spent the last two years leading the A&R strategy for Australia, while continuing to support the publisher’s US, UK and international roster.