Warner Chappell promotes Jenni Pfaff to EVP of strategy, integration and operations

Warner Chappell Music has promoted Jenni Pfaff to executive vice president, strategy, integration and operations.

Reporting to Warner Chappell Music’s co-chairs, Guy Moot (CEO) and Carianne Marshall (COO), Pfaff will continue to partner with them on the company’s global strategy and lead their annual goal-setting for the business.

In addition, she will oversee WCM’s newly created business intelligence division, which was formed to help the team make data-driven decisions to better serve WCM’s songwriters.

Pfaff will continue to work closely with WMG’s tech department and senior leadership to enhance the company’s technology portfolio and support the development of user-friendly systems.

Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall said: “Jenni has been on this journey with us from the beginning, helping transform how we operate as a global team so we can continue to do great work for our songwriters and their incredible songs. She is deeply committed to Warner Chappell and has spearheaded initiatives that allow us to be more collaborative. Technology, business, and data go hand-in-hand, and the work that we’re doing with Robert [Kyncl] and the team will help shape the future of music publishing.”

Jenni Pfaff said: “For over five years, I've focused on understanding the intricacies of this company and meeting with our songwriters and their teams to create a strategy where our people and business are in sync. Our technology serves as our foundation, while our strategy ensures everything works cohesively on a global scale. With support from Guy, Carianne, and an amazing team, I’m committed to continuing to evolve our products to better serve our songwriters in an ever-changing media landscape.”

Pfaff joined WCM in March 2019 as the people strategy leader, where she was quickly promoted from vice president to senior vice president. She transitioned to oversee the global business strategy in 2021, taking on the role of senior vice president and head of global strategic integration and operations.

During her time at WCM, she has helped to establish an organisational structure, leading projects centred around data analytics, technology and automation to create efficiencies across the globe.

Prior to working at WCM, she founded Pfaff HR, and before that, spent 17 years working at PwC, Activision Blizzard and Northrop Grumman, among others.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner