Warner Chappell ranks as No.1 music publisher in Germany at midway point of 2023

Warner Chappell Music Germany has again been ranked at No.1 in terms of market share for the half-year.

The company increased its share in Germany by half a percentage point to 26.53%, according to data from GfK Entertainment.

Germany is the No.4 market in terms of IFPI’s global recorded music rankings.

Highlights from the first half of the year include the single Komet by WCM songwriter Apache 207 (featuring Udo Lindenberg) and producer Sira, as well as the continued success of Luciano, who remains the country’s most streamed local artist.

In the first half of 2023, Warner Chappell Music occupied a total of six positions in Germany‘s Top 10 singles chart, as compiled by GfK Entertainment, including the No.1 spot with Komet. Last month, Komet was also named the most successful song since the chart‘s inception.

In addition to topping the mid-year singles chart, WCM occupied No.2 with songwriter Michael Pollack's involvement on Flowers by Miley Cyrus; No.3 with singer-songwriter Ayliva and producers Masri, Eddy, Frio and Kyree on Sie Weiss by Ayliva feat. Mero; No.6 with producer team The Krauts on Zukunft Pink by Peter Fox feat. Inéz; No.8 with Raye on her hit Escapism feat. 070 Shake; and No.9 with Nachts Wach by Miksu/Macloud & Makko with the participation of Deats, Lee, Barsky and Matt Mendo.

Lars Karlsson, managing director, Warner Chappell Music Germany, said: "We are very proud of the outstanding results achieved by our team and songwriters in the last six months. These achievements demonstrate not only our commitment to nurturing exceptional talent, but also our spirit of innovation and determination to lead the music industry into the future."

We are very proud of the outstanding results achieved by our team and songwriters in the last six months Lars Karlsson

WCM has renewed several key deals with Tom Gregory, Frio, Kyree & Young Mesh, Fayan and Bozza. It has also entered into partnerships with Dabruck Creative and Arktik Publishing, and signed new talent such as Province, Tream, Bovskey, 2Sick and Caney 030.

Other highlights of the year so far have been the company’s songwriting camps with Arktik and Bipolar, as well as the co-hosted songwriting camp with Dabruck Creative and Five Music in Dubai.

Natascha Augustin, vice president Warner Chappell Music Germany, said: "I am happy and proud that we were able to capture market leadership again in the first half of the year. The music publishing world is a disruptive business and requires permanent readjustment and optimisation to be and remain relevant and the best partner.

"My thanks, of course, go first and foremost to our wonderful writers and partners. I also see the success as well-deserved recognition for our focused and seamless publishing administration, as well as the passionate and competent work of my A&R team, consisting of Max Breinbauer, Munib Zukic, Stern Trenkler and Frank Feiler."

PHOTO: (L-R) Max Breinbauer, senior A&R manager Warner Chappell Music Germany; Nader Korayeim, management for Luciano; Lars Karlsson, managing director Warner Chappell Music Germany & Nordics; Luciano; Guy Moot, co-chair and CEO, Warner Chappell Music; Natascha Augustin, vice president, Warner Chappell Music Germany; Stern Trenkler, A&R manager, Warner Chappell Music Germany; Javier De La Fuente, management for Luciano; and Munib Zukic, senior A&R manager, Warner Chappell Music Germany.





