Warner Chappell renews deal with Bad Bunny collaborator MAG

Warner Chappell Music has renewed its global publishing deal with producer MAG.

A frequent collaborator of Bad Bunny, MAG produced 15 of the 23 tracks on the blockbuster album Un Verano Sin Ti. His tracks on the album have amassed 6.7 billion streams on Spotify alone.

Un Verano Sin Ti became the first all-Spanish album to top the year-end US albums chart, as well as earn a nomination for Album Of The Year at the Grammys.

MAG said: “Guy, Ryan, Katy and the whole Warner Chappell team have been incredibly supportive over the past few years and I’m excited to continue building on our partnership.”

Ryan Press, president, North America, Warner Chappell Music, said: “Over the past few years, MAG has helped push our culture forward with a genre-bending sound that will define our generation. He has a gift for creating hits that go beyond language and brings people together, and all of us at Warner Chappell look forward to working with him as he takes the next step in his career.”

The Brooklyn-born, Puerto Rican-Dominican producer (real name Marco Borrero) was initially discovered and mentored by Max Martin.

Throughout his career, MAG has also collaborated with hitmakers such as WCM’s Rauw Alejandro, as well as Eladio Carrion, Arcángel, Bebe Rexha, Imagine Dragons, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato.