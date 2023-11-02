Warner Chappell renews partnership with multi-platinum songwriter Rick Boardman

Warner Chappell Music has renewed its partnership with multi-platinum songwriter Rick Boardman.

Boardman has written songs that have received more than five billion streams on Spotify alone.

He’s a frequent collaborator of Marshmello and has co-written huge global hits such as Leave Before You Love Me featuring the Jonas Brothers, which has more than a billion streams, and Numb featuring Khalid, which has been streamed more than 600 million times. He has also co-written Marshello’s new single, Dreaming, which features Sting and Pink.

Boardman has also written for a number of other global stars such as Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha for their track Back To You, which charted in countries all over the world and has more than a billion streams; Clean Bandit & Jess Glynne for Real Love; and KSI and Tom Grennan on Not Over Yet.

Rick Boardman said: “I’ve enjoyed a great relationship with Warner Chappell Music from the day I started working with them, so I’m happy to continue our partnership together. Since streaming became the dominant way to consume music, music has become more global, and subsequently I’ve taken a much more global approach to my writing. Working with the Warner Chappell team, I hope to continue to collaborate with the world’s biggest artists and enjoy more global hits.”

Rick has enjoyed an incredible few years, writing monster hits that have connected with fans all around the world Paul Smith

Paul Smith, VP, A&R and international songwriters, Warner Chappell Music UK, added: “Rick has enjoyed an incredible few years, writing monster hits that have connected with fans all around the world. And he doesn’t look to be slowing down! He’s such a brilliant professional and it’s a pleasure to put him in rooms with international superstars and up-and-coming artists alike, as he immediately elevates any session he is a part of.”

Boardman was part of the indie dance band Delphic, whose debut album Acolyte landed in the Top 10 in 2010. In 2014, Boardman founded the Manchester-based songwriting collective The Six, which consisted of fellow hitmakers Danny Casio, Pablo Navarro, Sarah Blanchard, David Straaf and Sakima.

Boardman has writing credits on more than 60 songs for artists as diverse as Tom Grennan, Little Mix, Mimi Webb and Khalid. This year alone he has written songs for Lost Frequencies (This Feeling was a No.1 on the German airplay chart), Venbee & Rudimental and Pnau & Empire of the Sun.

He has recently been working on new music with French star Jain and British singer Bea and Her Business.