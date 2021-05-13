Warner Chappell's Amber Davis salutes 'incredible' Royal Blood after third No.1

Warner Chappell head of A&R Amber Davis has praised "amazing songwriters" Royal Blood after the rock band secured their third consecutive No.1 album.

Typhoons shot to the top of the charts on Friday with first week sales of 31,992 - outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined - to continue the band's 100% hit rate. The Warner Records pair also landed at the summit with their self-titled 2014 LP (642,638 sales, OCC) and 2017 follow-up How Did We Get So Dark? (208,984 sales).

Here, in a quickfire Q&A, Davis speaks to Music Week about the duo's development and what it means for British guitar music...

How has Royal Blood’s writing developed since you’ve been working together?

“I feel like they burst onto the scene with such an impact that they almost seemed like the finished product even then. But with How Did We Get So Dark? and now with Typhoons, they have continued to raise the bar and create incredible rock music that fits seamlessly into today’s world. Mike and Ben just seem to grow in confidence. I think the new record will connect with their fans and introduce a new audience, too.”

Not many rock bands reach the masses like Royal Blood. How do they do it?

“First and foremost, they are amazing songwriters. I believe if the songs are good then people will connect, regardless of genre, and when you add in their live shows, it’s almost impossible not to connect. That’s what makes them one of the most exciting acts in the UK.”

What do their achievements say about what’s possible for modern rock bands?

“A lot of up-and-coming bands could look to Royal Blood and be inspired by what they’ve achieved. They work incredibly hard and have proved that there’s still an appetite for guitar music, it’s just great to have a band as good as them flying the flag for British rock music.”

What sync opportunities are there for the album?

“Our sync team love Royal Blood as their songs work so well in TV, films, games and adverts – over the years we’ve landed some huge placements. In the month of release, Trouble’s Coming featured in both soundtracks for FIFA 21 and NHL 21 and we’ve also locked the song in for Sky’s Brassic series three and the video game Dirt 5. I know there’s a lot of interest with some great placements in the pipeline, too.”

