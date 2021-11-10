Warner Chappell signs Cardi B to co-publishing deal

Warner Chappell Music has entered into a worldwide co-publishing agreement with Cardi B.

The deal covers future works as well as recent releases, including Rumors, her current collaboration with Warner Chappell songwriter and fellow Atlantic recording artist Lizzo.

Cardi B was the first woman to have five simultaneous Top 10 hits on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart in a single week, as well as the first female rapper with five No.1s on the Hot 100.

Warner Chappell Music president of A&R, US, Ryan Press, said: “Cardi is a defining artist of our culture – a master lyricist and show-stopping performer who’s already racked up a deep collection of hits after just six years in the game. Her distinctive voice, fearless authenticity, and unmistakable style have elevated her into a world of her own. All of us at Warner Chappell couldn’t be more excited to join forces with her as she continues her incredible creative evolution.”

On signing with Warner Chappell, Cardi B said: “I've always admired how Guy, Carianne, Ryan Press, and the Warner Chappell team support their songwriters and artists and I look forward to a thriving and successful partnership with them.”

Warner Chappell Music co-chair and CEO, Guy Moot, and co-Chair and COO, Carianne Marshall, said: “Cardi is a one-of-a-kind artist who continues to be at the top of her game, creating records that dominate the charts time after time. Her music truly speaks for itself, and we’re incredibly honored to be in business with this modern-day icon.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Guy Moot, Cardi B, Ryan Press

Credit: Flo Ngala