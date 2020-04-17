Warner Chappell signs co-publishing deal with Santigold

Warner Chappell Music has entered into an exclusive, worldwide co-publishing agreement with singer, songwriter and producer Santigold.

Since releasing her debut album more than a decade ago, Santigold has collaborated with the artists including Diplo, Mark Ronson, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Tyler, the Creator, Jay-Z, David Byrne, the Beastie Boys, and Amadou & Miriam. Her songs have been sampled by Drake, Lil Wayne, and Future.

“Santigold has spent her career breaking musical barriers, blending her versatile artistry with bold, distinctive vocals,” said Warner Chappell Music’s co-chair and CEO, Guy Moot, and co-chair and COO, Carianne Marshall. “She’s a thoroughly original voice, whose work has spanned records, TV, theatre and film, making her a perfect match for our multi-faceted A&R, sync and creative services teams. We’re thrilled to welcome Santigold to our Warner Chappell family and support her craft as she continues to expand her creative universe.”

“It’s incredibly refreshing to partner with a company that supports songwriters working across so many different mediums,” said Santigold. “Guy, Carianne, Ryan, Shani and the Warner Chappell team provide a really unique environment for innovation and collaboration, and I can’t wait to see what we create together.”

“Santi is a creative force who eagerly embraces new sounds and genres,” added Warner Chappell Music’s president of A&R, US, Ryan Press. “Having known her my entire life, I’m incredibly proud and excited to be on this journey with her. As a singer, songwriter, and performer, she continues to be a trendsetter and take her art to new levels.”

Santigold’s songs have been placed in TV shows including Euphoria and The Handmaid’s Tale. Recently, she co-wrote the music for Dee Rees’ forthcoming musical fantasy film The Kyd’s Exquisite Follies.

Photo credit: Terrence Blakely