Warner Chappell signs country-rock band The Red Clay Strays

Warner Chappell Music has signed a global publishing deal with country-rock band The Red Clay Strays.

The band is comprised of lead singer Brandon Coleman, guitarist Zach Rishel, guitarist/vocalist Drew Nix, bassist Andrew Bishop and drummer John Hall, as well as the band's main songwriting partner and videographer, Matthew Coleman.

The Red Clay Strays independently released Moment of Truth in 2022, featuring the breakout song Wondering Why. The single became popular on TikTok and streaming services, landing the band their first US Hot 100 hit and garnering more than 100 million streams. They recently announced their major label deal with RCA Records.

Matthew Coleman said: “We’re looking forward to partnering with Warner Chappell to expand our songwriting careers and continue putting good music into the world.”

David Goldsen, WCM VP, A&R, said: “Every once in a while a band comes along that knocks you off your feet. The Red Clay Strays is one of the most exciting live bands right now, and their songs are both fresh and timeless. I’m beyond excited to watch their takeover and grateful they’ve chosen us as their publishing partner.”

Ryan Press, WCM president, North America, added: “The Red Clay Strays are owning their moment in what’s sure to be their biggest year yet. Their music is pure power and precision, with a sound unlike anything we've heard before. They’ve been consistently locked in with their fans and now they have the whole world tuned into their unique style.”

The Red Clay Strays set out on their first major headlining tour, The Way Too Long Tour, last autumn. The tour was extended into February, with 10 additional sold-out shows. Shortly after, they announced 18 more shows that sold out on the first day of their artist pre-sale, including three nights at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The band are currently working on their next album with producer Dave Cobb. In August, they are set to launch their first European tour and play five shows across the UK and Ireland, including an appearance at The Long Road Festival on August 24.

Photo Credit: Macie B Coleman