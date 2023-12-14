Warner Chappell signs global deal with Foreigner's Mick Jones

Warner Chappell Music has signed an exclusive global publishing agreement with Mick Jones.

He is the founding member of the British-American rock band Foreigner. Warner Music’s Rhino Entertainment represents Foreigner's catalogue.

Mick Jones is a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, as well as being nominated for the Grammys and Golden Globes. He is also a recipient of the Ivor Novello Songwriter Award for The Flame Still Burns, the soundtrack for the film Still Crazy.

Jones is the creative force behind hits such as I Want to Know What Love Is, Urgent, Cold As Ice, Hot Blooded, and Waiting For A Girl Like You.

Formed in 1976, Foreigner have become one of the world's best-selling groups, with global sales exceeding 80 million.

Mick Jones said: "I am thrilled to announce that Foreigner, Warner Chappell Music, and Warner Music Group have come full circle, returning to the very place where our story began. It all kicked off with Feels Like The First Time years ago. It is incredible to see Foreigner's music and legacy now in the capable hands of this remarkable team including my son, Alexander Dexter-Jones, serving as executive vice president of Somerset Songs, marking an important addition to this milestone in our musical odyssey."

Jones was represented in the deal by Jonas Herbsman of Herbsman Hafer Weber & Frisch.

Mick is a multi-generational songwriter whose extraordinary talent and distinctive guitar playing have defined an entire era of rock and roll Guy Moot

Guy Moot, WCM co-chair and CEO, said: “Mick is a multi-generational songwriter whose extraordinary talent and distinctive guitar playing have defined an entire era of rock and roll. Today, he continues to elevate Foreigner as one of the world's greatest bands with a catalogue of songs for every occasion. This deal was made possible by our excellent team at WCM and Warner Music Group's president of global catalogue, Kevin Gore, as well as Mick’s managers and my good friends Stewart Young and Phil Carson. It’s both an honour and a privilege to represent Mick’s life’s work, and we look forward to exploring new opportunities together.”

Outside of his work with the band, Jones has maintained a solo career as a producer, working with Bad Company and producing albums by Billy Joel and Van Halen. He co-wrote the Grammy-winning song Bad Love with Eric Clapton and Dreamer with Ozzy Osbourne.

In the summer, Foreigner launched their two-year Farewell Tour with a headline run at Live Nation amphitheatres. The second part of the tour will begin in June 2024 with a 40-show trek across America.

Recordings of classic Foreigner songs by the current band line-up will now come under a new licensing agreement between Rhino, Mick Jones and Trigger Productions.

Photo credit: Bill Bernstein