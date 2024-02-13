Warner Chappell signs global deal with Jon Shave

Warner Chappell Music has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Jon Shave.

The Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling songwriter and producer is known for his diverse catalogue. Starting his career as a member of UK production team Xenomania, Jon Shave went on to co-found songwriting and production trio Invisible Men in 2008. Songs he has written have generated more than 15 billion streams to date and have sold millions around the world.

Shave has written global hits such as Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX’s Fancy, which spent seven weeks at No.1 in the US; DJ Fresh and Rita Ora’s Hot Right Now, which was the first ever drum ‘n’ bass No.1 in the UK; and Riton’s Friday, which has more than one billion streams to date.

Last year, Shave co-wrote and produced Praising You by Rita Ora featuring Fatboy Slim, which spent six weeks at the top of the US Dance Airplay chart. He also enjoyed success with Becky Hill, Caity Baser and Joel Corry, all of which he co-wrote and produced.

Over the course of his career he has written for artists such as Anne-Marie, Bebe Rexha, Britney Spears, Clean Bandit, Ellie Goulding, Jonas Blue, Lil Peep, Little Mix, Madison Beer, Nicki Minaj and Zayn.

Jon Shave said: “I couldn’t be happier to be beginning this new chapter with Guy [Moot], Shani [Gonzales] and Paul [Smith]. I know we all share the same ambition for global hits, but somehow the team at Warner Chappell manage to make their impressive infrastructure feel as writer-friendly as a boutique publisher. I can’t wait to tap into everything they have to offer.”

Paul Smith, vice president, A&R & global creative, Warner Chappell Music, said: “Jon is an amazing songwriter, who can work across many genres and knows what it takes to make a hit. He’s experienced amazing success in his career so far and we hope to help him reach new heights by partnering him with the world’s biggest acts. We’re excited to get to work!”

Shani Gonzales, managing director, Warner Chappell Music UK, said: “Jon has enjoyed a fantastic career full of huge hits, and we want to help him continue to push himself creatively. His ability to adapt to new genres, and to understand what an artist is looking for out of a session, is astounding. He is exactly the type of songwriter and producer we're looking to partner with at Warner Chappell Music.”

He is a phenomenal writer and producer, and is someone that has created massive hit records time and time again Guy Moot

Guy Moot, CEO and co-chair, Warner Chappell Music, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Jon into Warner Chappell Music. I’ve signed and worked with John in the past and we’ve enjoyed some big wins together. He is a phenomenal writer and producer, and is someone that has created massive hit records time and time again. I’m looking forward to supporting him as he moves into the next stage of his career.”

Laurence Abrahams, co-manager, FAE, said: ”Jon and I have known each other for over a decade – it is a privilege to be entrusted by a friend with such an exciting new chapter of their career. It has also been a great opportunity to work with Tyler, and to work again with Guy following our great historic working relationship. I know that with Guy, Shani and Paul this will be a hugely successful partnership when it comes to delivering future hits and achievements for Jon, furthering his already well established reputation as one of the best and biggest hitmakers out there. We are incredibly excited and can’t wait to get going.”

Tyler Brown, co-manager, Funfair, said: “Jon’s versatility is extraordinary, hits in so many genres and on a truly global level. When the opportunity to work with Jon and Laurence presented itself at the start of 2023 there was no question, I’ve been a fan for many years. When Warner Chappell came to the table there was only one option, their passion and shared vision really shone through. Big thanks to Guy, Shani and Paul for making us an offer we couldn’t refuse.”

Shave has also worked on scores and original songs for films and TV shows. In recent years he has produced the music for vodka brand Belvedere’s global advertising campaign, which starred Daniel Craig, and produced two of the songs performed by Miley Cyrus in Netflix’s Black Mirror episode Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.

Last month saw Kite from Swedish superstar Benjamin Ingrosso, which Shave produced and co-wrote, go to No.1 in Sweden. This will be followed by a number of other big releases from global artists in 2024.

PHOTO: (L-R) Amber Davis (Warner Chappell), Laurence Abrahams, Jon Shave, Guy Moot, Shani Gonzales