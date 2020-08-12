Warner Chappell signs global deal with Nathan Dawe

Warner Chappell Music has signed a worldwide publishing deal with UK DJ and producer Nathan Dawe.

Dawe is currently enjoying chart success with his latest single Lighter featuring KSI. Last week the track climbed to No.3 in the singles chart having debuted at No.4 the previous week. It has sales so far of 73,194, according to the Official Charts Company.

Nathan Dawe said: “It’s great to be signing to Warner Chappell Music – a publisher that looks after so many brilliant songwriters and producers. [A&R exec] Darryl Parkinson has been there from the get go, so I’m pleased that we’ll be working together along with the rest of the Chappell team. I’m always looking to grow and develop as a writer and an artist and by being part of Chappell I’ll get the opportunity to work and learn from the best around. My last two records have performed amazingly well and I can’t wait to add to that success!”

Amber Davis, head of A&R, Warner Chappell Music UK, added: “I’m delighted that Darryl spotted Nathan's talent extremely early and brought Nathan in to us. It's clear that Nathan and his manager Matt [Parsons, Ditto Management], know how to make a hit and thanks to his last two singles he has become one of the most exciting new names in the dance/pop world. I’m sure he will carry on delivering big songs and big results!”

In 2019, Dawe signed a recording contract with Atlantic Records UK and released his single Flowers featuring Jaykae. The track, which peaked at No.12, has received almost 40 million Spotify streams and has been certified gold (464,620 sales).

* To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.