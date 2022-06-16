Warner Chappell signs global publishing deal with Villano Antillano

Warner Chappell Music has signed a global co-publishing deal with Puerto Rican rapper Villano Antillano.

Antillano is a pioneer of the queer music movement in the Latin urban scene. She rose to prominence with 2018's Pato Hasta La Muerte, and, in the last year, released several singles, including most recent track Vocales.

Her upcoming debut album Sustancia X will premiere later this year, and explores the challenges and beauty of growing up queer in the Caribbean.

Laz Hernandez, vice president A&R, US Latin and Latin America, WCM said: “Villano is a raw and authentic artist transforming the Latin music industry and inspiring a new generation of artists and songwriters. She’s created an entire movement that sheds light on the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community and continues to elevate queer representation in the urbano space. We're thrilled to welcome her to Warner Chappell and look forward to helping her expand her reach even more.”

Villano Antillano said: “Queer people need to feel like they can be their true, authentic selves and I want to use my music as a channel to help inspire and uplift. I’m very excited to be joining Warner Chappell Music, and with the support from Gustavo, Laz and the team, I know I can continue speaking my truth.”

Andres Vela, Villano Antillano’s manager, added: “Villano’s approach to music is as defiant and irreverent as it is magnetic and revolutionary and I’m overjoyed that she joined the Warner Chappell family. We are looking forward to working together to amplify the amazing Villano Antillano project.”

Photo Credit: Daniel Bomb