Warner Chappell signs Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Coco Jones

Warner Chappell Music has signed an exclusive publishing agreement with R&B singer-songwriter Coco Jones.

Jones’ EP What I Didn't Tell You landed her five Grammy nominations at the upcoming ceremony – including Best New Artist – as well as her first Hot 100 hit with the platinum-selling single ICU.

She has embarked on her first headlining tour, selling out shows in 16 major cities across the US.

Coco Jones said: "Music has been a constant in my life and the motivation that has anchored me since the very beginning. Discovering a team at Warner Chappell that shares that same passion and understands my voice and vision is very special to me.”

Xavier Champagne, senior director, urban A&R, WCM, said: "Coco is a natural superstar. She's a top-tier performer and has a special talent for songwriting that connects deeply with her fans. With five Grammy nominations to her name, it’s clear that R&B is in great hands. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with her on this journey.”

Ryan Press, president, North America, WCM, added: “Coco Jones has one of the most unique voices out there, and it's great to see her having her moment as both a songwriter and artist. She's helping pave an entirely new era of R&B and her hustle and work ethic have led to a year of breakthroughs. Now let's go win some Grammys!"

In 2022, Jones signed to High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings and released her EP, What I Didn’t Tell You. As well as her first Grammy nominations, she took home Best New Artist at the BET and Soul Train Music Awards, as well as NAACP Image Awards’ Outstanding New Artist.

PHOTO: (L- R) Guy Moot (WCM), Coco Jones, Ryan Press (WCM), Xavier Champagne (WCM)