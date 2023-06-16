Warner Chappell signs Ice Spice's main collaborator RiotUSA

Warner Chappell Music has signed a global publishing deal with rising producer, songwriter and recording artist RiotUSA.

As Ice Spice’s main collaborator, he recently worked with her and Nicki Minaj on their Princess Diana (Remix). He also produced the breakout rapper’s In Ha Mood.

RiotUSA has landed Hot 100 hits for his work with Ice Spice. He produced Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s Barbie World with Aqua for the upcoming Barbie movie.

In addition, he teamed up with Ice Spice and Taylor Swift to co-write the duo’s Karma remix, earning Ice Spice the biggest streaming debut for a female rapper in global Spotify history. RiotUSA also contributed to PinkPantheress’ Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2, feat. Ice Spice, which peaked at No. 3 in the US and No.2 in the UK.

On signing with Warner Chappell Music, RiotUSA said: "Warner Chappell showed me respect and made me excited to build. Ryan [Press] values my vision and goals as a creative, and I know what he's brought to the table for other artists. I want to inspire others to chase their dreams, and Warner Chappell will help me achieve those goals."

Ryan Press (pictured with RiotUSA), president, North America at Warner Chappell Music, said: “Riot has quickly become one of the most exciting and in-demand producers to emerge from New York’s legendary hip-hop scene. He’s creating hit after hit with Ice Spice, and we’re super lucky to get to support him at this stage of his journey. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of hip-hop's biggest music producers during the early stages of their careers, and I know Riot is well on his way to being one of the best producers of his generation.”

James Rosemond Jr, CEO/founder, Mastermind Artists / Manager to RiotUSA & Ice Spice, added: “Riot has now shown he’s a proven hitmaker through his frequent collaboration with one of the buzziest artists in the hip hop scene, Ice Spice. After he scored multiple Billboard Hot 100 entries and radio hits, we knew it was the right time to find a publishing admin partner to support Riot's works in syncs, licensing and collection. Ryan Press understood Riot's goals, vision and worth, and this next chapter with Ryan and the global Warner Chappell team, as part of our extended family, is only going to amplify Riot's reach and raise his efforts to another level in this competitive space. I'm excited about what's next for Riot."

PHOTO: Sami Miro