Warner Chappell signs Irish band Florence Road

Warner Chappell Music has signed a worldwide publishing deal with up-and-coming band Florence Road.

The quartet from Wicklow recently signed a hotly-contested record deal with Warner Music Group’s Warner Records.

Having recently finished school, the teenagers have signed their deals and been steadily growing an online fanbase through posting cover performances and originals on their social media channels. On TikTok alone, they have amassed more than 10 million likes. Olivia Rodrigo praised their version of Obsessed.

In a statement, Florence Road said: “We’ve enjoyed a rollercoaster year so far and we couldn’t be happier to partner with Warner Chappell Music on our publishing. Our songs are incredibly important to us and we feel we’ve found a global team who are as protective over them as we are. We can’t wait to start working closely with George, Shani, Amber, Guy and the rest of the team who have all been extremely supportive.”

Florence Road have got amazing energy and have already written some incredible songs George Baker

George Baker, A&R manager, Warner Chappell Music UK, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Florence Road. Ailbhe, Emma, Hannah and Lily have got amazing energy and have already written some incredible songs. They have huge potential and we’re keen to work closely with them to add as much value as possible and help them in achieving what we know they’re capable of.”

Florence Road recently supported The Academic at Dublin's Olympia Theatre. More live dates and new music are planned for later this year.