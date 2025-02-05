Warner Chappell signs Luke Steele to global admin deal

Warner Chappell Music has signed an exclusive worldwide administration deal with singer/songwriter Luke Steele from the multi-platinum Australian electronic group Empire Of The Sun.

The duo have earned a number of accolades, including eight ARIA Awards, two APRA Awards, and an APRA Billions Award, while selling over 5.5 million albums globally and accumulating 7.6 billion streams.

Empire Of The Sun recently released Ask That God (Deluxe). They are set to kick off their global tour on February 8 in Australia, which will run through May with additional dates to be announced.

Steele has also established himself as a solo artist, and a member of The Sleepy Jackson. He has collaborated with Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Guy Moot, co-chair and CEO, Warner Chappell Music, said: "I’m a longtime fan of Luke. As one of Australia’s most influential and successful musical talents, he’s consistently pushed boundaries and delivered groundbreaking work with every release. We're proud to be supporting him at such a pivotal moment in his career and look forward to seeing where his vision takes electronic music next."

Dan Rosen, president, recording and publishing, Australasia, WMG, added: “Luke is an exceptional songwriter and artist. He has been at the forefront of the Australian music scene for almost two decades and has had significant global impact with his music. This is a super exciting signing for everyone at Warner Chappell Music and we're honored to be a part of this next stage in Luke's artistic journey.”