Warner Chappell signs Nia Archives: 'A force to be reckoned with'

Warner Chappell Music has signed DJ, producer and singer-songwriter Nia Archives to a worldwide publishing deal.

The breakout star won critical acclaim following the release of her Forbidden Feelingz EP.

Last year, Nia Archives won a number of awards, including Best Electronic/Dance Act at the MOBOs, Best Producer at the NME Awards, DJ Mag’s Breakthrough Producer of the Year, BBC’s Introducing Artist Of The Year, AIM’s One to Watch, and was shortlisted for the BRIT Awards 2023 Rising Star Award.

She has received airplay on BBC Radio 1, BBC 1Xtra, BBC 6 Music, KISS and Rinse, and has been supported by Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.

Nia Archives said: “Last year was a mad one for me and I am gassed to kick off 2023 by signing with Warner Chappell. Amber and her team have been super supportive of my music and I’m excited for the next chapter with an amazing publisher on board.”

Nia Archives is a force to be reckoned with Amber Davis

Amber Davis, head of A&R, Warner Chappell Music UK, said: “Nia is a force to be reckoned with. She has set the scene alight with her incredible production and fresh take on a classic sound. Seeing her live and how the crowd reacted to her really blew my mind and it’s a rarity to come across someone who has it all. I’m truly delighted to be given the chance to work with Nia and her fantastic manager Tom Cater.”

Born and raised in West Yorkshire, Nia Archives relocated to Manchester at age 16 and became ingrained in the local rave scene.

She released her first single, Sober Feels, in 2020, which has gone on to generate more than 10 million streams. She followed this up with her debut EP, Headz Gone West, the following year, with the title track racking up more than seven million streams.

The same year she released the single Forbidden Feelingz, which has more than 20 million streams and was the lead single from her 2022 breakthrough EP, Forbidden Feelingz.

Nia Archives has collaborated with Watch the Ride on Mash Up The Dance, and Clipz, Beenie Man, Cristale and ShaSimone on No Time, as well as releasing two further solo records, So Tell Me… and Bainá, which also has more than 10 million streams.