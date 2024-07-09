Warner Chappell signs rapper and producer Cash Cobain

Warner Chappell Music has signed a global publishing deal with artist and producer Cash Cobain.

Cobain has become a rising figure in rap. 2024 breakout hit Fisherrr has spent two weeks at No.1 on Apple Music in the US, as well as moving up the chart on Spotify’s Viral 50.

Cobain recently linked up with Ice Spice for the video remix of Fisherrr featuring Bay Swag, which has over 26 million streams.

He also enlisted rap superstar J Cole on Grippy, collaborated with Charlie Wilson on Don Toliver's new single Attitude, appeared on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Body, and produced Lancey Foux’s Daylight featuring Teezo Touchdown.

Cash Cobain said: “I’m so excited for this chapter in my career – shout out to Warner Chappell Music and my team for making this happen. This is a huge moment, and I’m looking forward to building the ‘Slizzy’ empire with WCM by my side.”

In a statement, Wallace Joseph, senior vice president, A&R, WCM, and Rich Christina, senior vice president, A&R and venture partners, WCM, said: “Cash Cobain is a pioneering culture-mover as an artist and producer with his 'Slizzy' movement. He's reshaped the sound of New York and beyond. His production talent is unique and undeniable. Combined with his artistry, he's unstoppable.”

Ryan Press, president, North America, WCM, added: “Cash is one of the best up-and-comers out there. As the original creator behind this entirely new drill style, he’s introduced a sound using some of music’s most classic hits, and his delivery is spot on every single time.”

During the latter half of 2023, Cobain produced a number of charting songs, including Drake’s Calling For You feat. WCM songwriter 21 Savage and PinkPantheress’ Nice To Meet You feat. Central Cee.

His latest EP, Play Cash Cobain, is set for release soon.

PHOTO: Top L-R (Back row): Rich Christina (WCM), Will Foster (Cash Cobain Management), Cash Cobain, Makeda Tewodros (Cash Cobain Management), Wallace Joseph (WCM); (Front row): Glyn Brown (Cash Cobain Management)