Warner Chappell signs rising jazz star Laufey

Warner Chappell Music has signed a global publishing deal with rising jazz star Laufey.

The Los Angeles-based, Icelandic-Chinese composer, singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist peaked at No.1 on Spotify’s Jazz Chart with Valentine. Laufey now has over eight million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

Laufey’s sophomore album, Bewitched, is out on September 8 via AWAL and will include her new single, From The Start, which is currently the most streamed jazz song in the world. The single was just added to Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits, Pop Rising and Chill Pop playlists, and recently reached the Top 30 on Spotify’s Daily US chart.

Laufey said: “Honoured to join the ranks of some of the most iconic songwriters and artists in history at Warner Chappell. Gabz, David, Ryan, Guy, Carianne, and the rest of the team at Warner Chappell have been fervent songwriter advocates for years, and I'm elated to call the company my new publishing partner.”

In a joint statement, Gabz Landman, WCM vice president, A&R, and David Goldsen, vice president, head of A&R, Australia, said: “At Warner Chappell, we pride ourselves on working with the most talented storytellers in the world, so Laufey is the perfect addition to our roster. Laufey’s innate musicality, lyrical ingenuity, deep relationship with her fans, and world-class live show are just a few factors that make it no surprise her star is rising. We’re thrilled to be working with such an exceptional, generational talent, and thank Laufey, Max Gredinger, and Harry Roberts for trusting us at this exciting point in her career.”

Ryan Press, WCM, president, North America, added: “Laufey is a gifted songwriter who has a distinct sound that balances classic elements with modern songwriting, and her music has been resonating with audiences all around the world. She’s exposing jazz and classical music to a whole new generation of fans, and we’re incredibly excited to welcome her to the Warner Chappell family.”

Laufey is going on tour in the autumn, including performances with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC and the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Ford Amphitheatre in Los Angeles.

PHOTO: (L-R) Gabz Landman (WCM), Laufey, Guy Moot (WCM CEO and co-chair) and Max Gredinger (Foundations Artist Management)

Photo credits: Junia Lin/Gemma Warren