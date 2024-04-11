Warner Chappell signs rising R&B singer-songwriter Maeta

Warner Chappell Music has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with rising US R&B singer-songwriter Maeta.

Last year, Maeta released her 13-track project, When I Hear Your Name, which included the breakout single Through The Night feat. Free Nationals.

Maeta has also collaborated with artists including SZA, Ty Dolla $ign, Demi Lovato, Kehlani, Lucky Daye and Kaytranada.

Maeta said: “I’m so honoured to have my first publishing deal with Warner Chappell. They are so hands-on with my career and I’m proud to be a part of the team!”

Ryan Press, president, North America, WCM, said: "Maeta's talent is undeniable. Her soulful vocals and authentic storytelling not only set her apart from other new, up-and-coming talent but also allow her to resonate with fans on a personal level. Her journey is one we deeply believe in, and we’re excited to welcome her to the Warner Chappell family."

Maeta rose to prominence in 2019 with the release of her debut EP, Do Not Disturb, followed by collaborations with James Fauntleroy and Ambré, among others.

In 2021, Maeta announced her record deal with Roc Nation and released her first major-label EP, Habits.

In 2023, she went on a headline tour across North America and Europe. This year, Maeta was featured on Zane Lowe and Apple Music’s 24 for 2024 list.

Maeta will join Chris Brown on his 11:11 Tour this summer, alongside artists including Ayra Starr and WCM’s Muni Long.

PHOTO: (L-R) Ryan Press, president, North America, WCM, Maeta, Guy Moot, CEO/co-chair, WCM, Carianne Marshall, COO/co-chair, WCM