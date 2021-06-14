Warner Chappell signs rising UK jazz star Emma-Jean Thackray

Warner Chappell Music has signed a worldwide deal with Emma-Jean Thackray, the UK jazz composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist, singer and DJ.

Emma-Jean Thackray’s debut album, Yellow, is set for release on July 2. She performed Say Something on the latest episode of Later… With Jools Holland.

Through Warner Chappell’s newly created bespoke score and neoclassical initiative WCM Neo, the publisher is also working closely with Thackray as she moves into the world of scoring for film and TV.

Emma-Jean Thackray said: “I’m delighted to sign to Warner Chappell ahead of the release of my first full-length album and as I enter into the next stage of my career. I never want to stay in one lane when it comes to my music and the team at Chappell encourage me to take risks and do what I feel is right. I’m looking forward to working together going forward.”

Ayla Owen, VP, sync and creative services, Europe, Warner Chappell Music, added: “At Warner Chappell we pride ourselves on having a roster full of unique voices and diverse sounds and Emma-Jean is a remarkably unique artist and songwriter. She’s become a prodigy in the jazz scene, taking influences from a range of genres and blending them to create truly extraordinary music. It’s a very exciting time for Emma-Jean as she’s set to release her brilliant debut album, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome her to the Warner Chappell roster.”