Warner Chappell signs Rosé to global administration deal

Warner Chappell Music has signed a global administration music publishing deal with K-pop superstar Rosé.

Known as the lead vocalist of Blackpink, the K-pop star is now forging ahead as a solo artist, including this songwriting deal with Warner Chappell.

Her recent collaboration with Warner Chappell hitmaker Bruno Mars, Apt, has been a global hit. Apt broke chart records for a female K-pop artist in the US.

Rosé dropped new single Number One Girl on Friday (November 22). Her solo debut album, Rosie, is set to follow on December 6.

She’s singlehandedly redefining the K-pop genre while also paving the way for a new era of cross-cultural expression Ryan Press

Rosé said: “I am beyond excited to join the team at Warner Chappell. There is so much more to come that I can't wait to share – it's going to be an amazing journey.”

Ryan Press, president, North America, WCM, said: “Rosé has earned this moment, and it’s a huge honour to officially welcome her to our Warner Chappell family. As she breaks record after record, she’s singlehandedly redefining the K-pop genre while also paving the way for a new era of cross-cultural expression.

“We’ve already hit the ground running with our partners at Atlantic to support Rosé’s bold vision and explore new creative opportunities for her songs. Above all, we can’t wait to see where her music takes us next.”