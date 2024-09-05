Warner Chappell signs Sabrina Carpenter's co-writer John Ryan

Warner Chappell Music has signed a global publishing agreement with songwriter and producer John Ryan.

Ryan most recently partnered with Sabrina Carpenter and co-wrote and produced eight songs on her album Short n’ Sweet, which debuted at No. 1 in the UK and US.

Ryan also recently teamed up with Thomas Rhett on his latest album, About A Woman, as well as Teddy Swims on his single, The Door. Over the past decade, he's worked with the likes of Harry Styles, Benson Boone, Maren Morris, Maroon 5 and Niall Horan, among many others.

John Ryan said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Ryan, Gabz, Katy, and the rest of the WCM team. They’ve been incredibly supportive of my songwriting since day one, and I am excited to begin this new chapter of my career as a Warner Chappell writer.”

Katy Wolaver, WCM SVP, A&R, and Gabz Landman, VP, A&R, said: “We are so honoured to be working with John Ryan and his wonderful team. We have viewed John as an extension of Warner Chappell for many years due to the continued success he has shared with our roster and look forward to even more wins with him on the team.”

WCM president, North America, Ryan Press, added: “John’s career as a pop powerhouse is inevitable. The way he connects with artists and his songs resonate with listeners underscores that talent, and there are many more great songs to come.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Katy Wolaver (WCM), John Ryan, Gabz Landman (WCM), Ryan Press (WCM), Damon Bunetta (Big Family)