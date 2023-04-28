Warner Chappell signs songwriter and producer whYJay

Warner Chappell Music has signed a worldwide publishing deal with UK producer and songwriter whYJay.

whYJay is a prominent figure in UK hip-hop and has worked with some of the country’s biggest names, including Arrdee, Central Cee and Tion Wayne. He is also a close collaborator of Aitch, and produced his mixtape AitcH20, and his debut album Close To Home.

The album includes the single My G featuring Ed Sheeran, which has more than 50 million streams.

Alongside his production and writing partner LiTek, whYJay is also part of the artist project Whyek, which is signed to Capitol Records. They will be releasing singles later this year which will feature a number of high-profile artists.

Within the last few years, whYJay has landed numerous Top 10 singles and has amassed billions of streams on tracks such as Doja by Central Cee, Taste by Aitch, Flowers by Arrdee and IFTK by Tion Wayne. He’s also starting to work with artists and genres outside of hip-hop and is currently enjoying a Top 40 hit with Fly Boy by FLO feat. Missy Elliott.

He has been supported throughout his career by his team, Michael Adex and Laurence Heywood at NQ.

whYJay said: “I’ve enjoyed a crazy few years and have been lucky enough to create some massive hits in the UK. Now I’m ready to take my career to the next level and start working with international artists and writers. Through speaking to George, Shani [Gonzales] and Amber [Davis], it was clear that the team at Warner Chappell are the ones to help me do this. I can’t wait to get going.”

George Baker, A&R manager, Warner Chappell Music UK, added: “Over the last few years whYJay has consistently delivered songs that have made a cultural impact and stormed the charts. We’re looking forward to helping him expand his reach globally and connecting him with world-class writers and artists from around the world."