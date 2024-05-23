Warner Chappell signs songwriter, producer and Artemas collaborator Toby Daintree

Warner Chappell Music has confirmed that it has signed a global publishing deal with songwriter and producer Toby Daintree.

Daintree has recently made a name for himself as Artemas’ main collaborator, having co-written and co-produced I Like The Way You Kiss Me, as well his mixtape Pretty and the viral single If You Think I’m Pretty.

Music Week first revealed news of the signing last week following Warner Chappell’s Music Week Awards win for Publisher Of The Year.

Since its release in March, I Like The Way You Kiss Me has become a global phenomenon, amassing 400 million streams and topping Spotify’s Global Chart for three weeks. The track also charted at No.1 in Austria, Switzerland and Germany, No.3 in Australia, Denmark and the UK, and No.12 on the US Hot 100.

Daintree has also worked with the likes of Devin Workman, FKA Twigs, Jesse Fink, Joy Crookes, Kamal, Kev White, Matilda Mann and Two Inch Punch. He is a multi-instrumentalist and virtuosic guitar player who studied Jazz at Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London.

Daintree is managed by Fin Kemp (Virgo Management) . Through this new partnership, Daintree will work closely with WCM UK’s managing director, Shani Gonzales, and head of A&R, Amber Davis.

Toby Daintree said: “I’m delighted to be joining Warner Chappell Music after an exciting few months for me, with If You Think I’m Pretty and I Like The Way You Kiss Me having blown up all around the world. I’m looking forward to working with George and the wider Warner Chappell team, who have shown a passionate interest and understanding in the music I’ve been a part of, and I'm excited to see what opportunities and new relationships come from the partnership.”

George Baker, A&R manager, Warner Chappell Music UK, added: “Toby is a world-class songwriter and producer. His recent hits have showcased he can write songs that connect with a global audience and we want to help replicate this success by partnering him with the world’s biggest artists and writers. I couldn’t be more excited for Toby’s next steps and to be working alongside his brilliant manager Fin Kemp.”