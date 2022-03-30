Warner Chappell signs songwriters from Latin pop band Morat

Warner Chappell Music has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Juan Pablo Isaza and Juan Pablo Villamil. They are the lead singers and main songwriters of the multi-platinum selling and biggest Latin pop band, Morat.

Over the last seven years, the Colombian band have achieved 36 platinum certifications worldwide, two Latin Grammy nominations, two MTV MIAW nominations and six wins at Spain’s LOS40 Music Awards.

The band currently have more than nine million monthly Spotify listeners and tracks with more than 300 million streams.

Isaza and Villamil have also enjoyed success writing for big international acts such as Aitana, Cali Y El Dandee, Danna Paola, Juanes, Paulina Rubio, Reik and Sebastian Yatra.

The agreement covers future work as well as the pair’s entire back catalogue.

The deal was led by Santiago Menendez-Pidal, president of Warner Chappell Music South Europe; Gustavo Menendez, president of Warner Chappell Music Latin; Javier Dean and Carmen Picado, A&R director and A&R manager for Warner Chappell Music Spain respectively; and Daniel Mora, MD for Warner Chappell Music Colombia.

Juan Pablo Isaza and Juan Pablo Villamil said: “We’re delighted to partner with Warner Chappell Music and are proud to have them represent our catalogue. They have an incredible global roster and we’re looking forward to getting the opportunity to collaborate with some of them in the future.”

Santiago Menendez-Pidal, president of Southern Europe, Warner Chappell Music, said: “Morat are one of the most important and influential acts in Latin music and it’s an honour to welcome Juan Pablo Isaza and Juan Pablo Villamil into the Warner Chappell Music family. They’ve already had incredible success and have great experience writing for huge international artists so it’s going to be exciting watching them tap into our global network and work with writers from all over the world. I’d like to thank Gustavo for all his work in helping us get this deal over the line.”

Gustavo Menendez, president of Warner Chappell Music Latin, added: “At Warner Chappell Music we are big believers in cross-territory collaboration. By regularly working closely with Santi, Javier, Carmen and Daniel, we have been able to build a relationship with Juan Pablo Isaza and Juan Pablo Villamil. They are exceptional songwriters, and our Warner Chappell territories around the world will be looking forward to working with them going forward.”

As part of Morat, Juan Pablo Isaza and Juan Pablo Villamil are joined by brothers Simon Vargas and Martín Vargas to make up the band.

Morat have been on tour since 2021, playing over 200 sold out shows across Spain, Latin America and Mexico. The band are currently working on and recording their new album.