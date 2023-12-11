Warner Chappell signs Spanish singer-songwriter Inigo Quintero following global Spotify No.1

Spanish singer-songwriter Inigo Quintero has signed a worldwide deal with Warner Chappell Music.

It follows streaming and TikTok success for Quintero, whose track Si No Estas reached the top of the Spotify Global Chart and generated more than half a billion streams across DSPs. At the time, he was largely unknown outside of Spain.

Si No Estas soared high in charts across South America and Europe, hitting No.1 in Austria, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. The track also made the UK Top 100 singles chart last month – a rare achievement for a Spanish-language song.

The single has become a mainstay on radio around the world and on hundreds of DSP playlists. Quintero has grown his Spotify monthly listeners to more than 27 million. It comes amid a global streaming boom for Latin music.

Inigo Quintero said: “This has been an amazing year and I’m so happy to end it by signing with Warner Chappell Music. I was blown away by Warner Chappell’s global A&R approach and the international vision Chiki and Carmen showed. The team have an impeccable reputation and an unmatched network of songwriters – I can’t wait to work with the whole Warner Chappell global team so we can reach new heights together.”

Inigo’s musical impact over the last few months has been massive Francisco Javier “Chiki” Dean

Francisco Javier “Chiki” Dean, A&R director, Warner Chappell Music Spain, said: “Inigo’s musical impact over the last few months has been massive, so it’s a joy to welcome him to the Warner Chappell Music family. Through his phenomenal hit Si No Estas he has built an incredible fanbase – we can’t wait to build on this momentum and take his music to new places.”

Carmen Picado, A&R manager, Warner Chappell Music Spain, added: “I’ve been speaking to Inigo for quite a while now, and in that time we’ve developed a brilliant relationship. He is a fantastic songwriter and I couldn’t be happier for the success he’s having. But this is just the start, there are many more hits in the pipeline!”

Inigo Quintero is a 21-year-old Spanish singer-songwriter from A Coruna. He first released Si No Estas (You’re Not Here) in September 2022. The song’s popularity first started on TikTok in Spain earlier this year, before it spread to TikTok users in Latin America, which helped it to climb the charts.

Quintero followed it up with Sobredosis, which has generated more than 20 million streams to date.

Warner Chappell Music Spain’s highlights this year include Quevedo’s Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 52 hitting more than 1.5 billion streams, as well as the signing of Spain’s biggest female artist, Ana Mena, and the launch of a new series of Songwave songwriting camps.