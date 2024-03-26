Warner Chappell signs Teddy Swims

Warner Chappell Music has signed a global publishing deal with singer and songwriter Teddy Swims.

Teddy Swims’ single Lose Control has spent more than 30 weeks on the Hot 100, as well as being a UK hit.

Swims released his debut studio album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1), via WCM’s sister label, Warner Records, in September 2023.

Teddy Swims said: “Thrilled to be teaming up with Warner Chappell as my publisher. Songwriting has always been the core of who I am as an artist and it will continue to be. It’s my therapy and having a team behind me that gets that, means the world to me. So excited to keep it in house with Warner Music Group and in the family with the best company on the planet!”

Katy Wolaver, WCM SVP, A&R, and David Goldsen, VP, A&R, said: “Teddy has stayed true to himself every step of the way since we first met in 2020, and now he's one of the most important new artists in music. His timeless voice, incredible knack for songs, and unrelenting work ethic make him such an exciting songwriter for us, and we're so happy he’s chosen Warner Chappell as his publishing home.”

Ryan Press, WCM President, North America, added: “We’re super proud to be working with Teddy as he takes on this next chapter. He’s in a league of his own with one of the most unique voices we’ve heard in a while, and his music both moves and inspires people of all backgrounds. Here’s to many more No.1s!”

Swims is currently gearing up to go on a global tour including legs in North America, Europe, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. He is working on the second part and continuation of his debut album.

PHOTO (L-R): Luke Conway, Teddy Swims’ manager; David Goldsen, WCM; Ryan Press, WCM; Guy Moot, WCM; Teddy Swims; Katy Wolaver, WCM; Carianne Marshall