Warner Chappell signs The Snuts to global deal

Warner Chappell Music has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Scottish indie rock band The Snuts.

The band, who have a recording contract with Warner Music’s Parlophone Records, released their debut album, WL, earlier this year. The record topped both the UK and Scottish charts and The Snuts became the first Scottish band since The View in 2007 to have a UK No.1 with a debut album.

The Snuts said: “We have always prided ourselves on our songwriting, so it feels great to sign a publishing deal, and Warner Chappell feels like the perfect home for us and our songs. We’re looking forward to working together as we begin to make new music.”

George Baker, A&R manager, Warner Chappell Music UK, said: “With their debut album, The Snuts’ unwavering work ethic and undeniable talent paid off with a well-deserved number one album. They’re constantly evolving their songwriting and with live music beginning to make a comeback it’s a very exciting time for the band. We’re delighted that they’ve signed to Warner Chappell and we can’t wait to get going with them.”

Amber Davis, head of A&R, Warner Chappell Music UK, added: “I’m so happy to have The Snuts sign to Warner Chappell and it felt extra special that they signed on the day of their first show since lockdown. George has been speaking to the band for quite a while now and I’m delighted his consistent belief in them has come to fruition.”

The Snuts consist of Jack Cochrane (vocals and guitar), Joe McGillveray (guitar), Callum ‘29’ Wilson (bass) and Jordan Mackay (drums).

By autumn 2018, off the back of two new singles released (Seasons and Manhattan Project), the band were selling out venues up and down the country as they started building their live reputation.

In November 2018, The Snuts signed to Parlophone Records and they released their first single with the label, All Your Friends, in May 2019. Producer Inflo worked on the track and it was the lead single from their Mixtape EP. The EP charted at No.14 in the UK, while topping the Scottish charts and the UK vinyl albums chart.

During the pandemic, their cover of Summer In The City soundtracked Strongbow’s summer 2020 national TV ad campaign.

In April 2021, they released their debut album, WL, which - after an intense chart battle with global superstar Demi Lovato - secured them a UK No.1. WL has sales to date of 33,591, according to the Official Charts Company.



