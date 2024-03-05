Warner Chappell signs Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Luke Grimes with Range Media Partners

Warner Chappell Music has signed a global publishing deal with singer-songwriter and actor Luke Grimes in collaboration with Range Media Partners.

The Yellowstone star’s debut song, No Horse To Ride, was featured in the mid-season series finale of the US TV western last year. It peaked at No.7 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart.

Grimes has collaborated with Liz Rose, Nicolle Galyon, Jessi Alexander, Aaron Raitiere, Rodney Clawson, Brent Cobb and Randy Montana, among others. He will be releasing his self-titled debut album (produced by Dave Cobb) on March 8 via UMG Nashville’s Capitol Records.

Ben Vaughn, president and CEO, Warner Chappell Music Nashville, said: “When you meet Luke, you quickly realise his deep love for creating music. We've been so impressed with how he has formed strong creative relationships with other amazing writers and his commitment to country music. Everyone at Warner Chappell is beyond honoured that he has chosen us to represent his songs.”

Luke Grimes said: “Writing songs has become one of the most fulfilling things in my life. To now be able to do it in Nashville with some of the greatest to ever do it is beyond a dream come true. Warner Chappell has been incredibly helpful getting me started on this journey, and I'm honoured to officially become a part of their family. Big thanks to Ben and Jessi and the rest of the team. It means the world.”

In 2023, Luke Grimes released his eight-song EP, Pain Pills Pr Pews, which has amassed 105 million global streams to date.

PHOTO: (Back L-R): Matt Graham (Range), Cameron Lutz (Range), Alexa Morris (WCM), Jessi Vaughn Stevenson (WCM)

(Front L-R): Ben Vaughn (WCM), Luke Grimes