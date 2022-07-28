Warner Chappell signs Yungblud collaborator Brasko

Warner Chappell Music has signed a worldwide co-publishing deal with rising singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brasko.

The deal covers Brasko’s full catalogue, including Yungblud’s recent single The Funeral, as well as Memories by Yungblud & Willow and Bad Dream by Casey Bishop.

Brasko (Jordan Gable) has also penned 10 songs on Yungblud’s new self-titled album, which is set to be released in September.

Brasko said: “I spent half of the year meeting with publishers and really taking my time getting to know them. When I sat across from Ryan [Press] I knew he got me right away. I’m happy to say I went with my gut on this one and it instantly felt like a team. Couldn’t be more excited to work with Cate, Jacob, Ryan and my whole team at Warner Chappell.”

Brasko is authentic, unforgettable and above all, relatable Ryan Press

Ryan Press, president, North America, Warner Chappell Music, said: “Brasko is doing incredible things with his music and it’s not very often that you find a writer who is both intentional and experimental with his songwriting. He is authentic, unforgettable and above all, relatable, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of his journey.”

Cate Wright, senior director, A&R, Warner Chappell Music, said: “Brasko is undeniably one of the most ground-breaking, multi-dimensional songwriters that I’ve come across recently. We are thrilled to welcome Brasko to our Warner Chappell creative family and community.”

LA-based Brasko has upcoming cuts with Palaye Royale, Pussy Riot and more.

PHOTO: (L-R) Lucas Keller (Milk & Honey), Carianne Marshall (WCM), Brasko, Ryan Press (WCM), Cate Wright (WCM), Jacob Koransky (WCM), Danny Herrle (Milk &vHoney)