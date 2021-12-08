Warner Chappell teams with Daniel Glass' Connection Music Publishing

Warner Chappell Music has entered into a partnership with Connection Music Publishing, a newly-formed entity created by Glassnote founder Daniel Glass.

The pact will bring together Warner Chappell’s global resources with Connection’s independent ethos through strategic administration agreements with rising talent and global stars.

Glassnote Records founder and CEO Daniel Glass said: “My long-time friendship and professional relationship with Carianne and Guy has now come full circle. We are proud to be working with their stellar team to help our songwriters grow.”

Warner Chappell Music co-chair and CEO, Guy Moot, and co-chair and COO, Carianne Marshall, said: “Glassnote has created a world-renowned record label with Grammy Award winning artists like Mumford & Sons and Phoenix as part of its repertoire, and that strong legacy of serving as a home to some of the best in the music business is sure to continue with Glass’s latest venture, Connection Music Publishing. With Jackie Post at the helm, we couldn’t be more excited to be in business with this team.”

Connection Music Publishing head of publishing, Jackie Post, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time in the music publishing world. We are building and investing in the next generation of songwriters, and are thrilled to partner with Warner Chappell Music in this endeavour. It is especially meaningful to kick off the relationship with UK-based songwriter Edie Bens.”

The first songwriter signed to Connection Music under this joint venture is Edie Bens, a 21-year-old from Wales. Her debut release is due out next year.