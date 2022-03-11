Warner Chappell teams with Influence Media and Songs & Daughters for global deal with Nicolle Galyon

Warner Chappell Music has renewed its global publishing deal with country songwriter Nicolle Galyon, in partnership with Influence Media and Songs & Daughters Publishing.

Nicolle Galyon has been with Warner Chappell for 15 years. In the last two years alone, her songs have amassed more than two billion streams with hit singles such as I Quit Drinking by Kelsea Ballerini and LANY, Minimum Wage by Blake Shelton, Gone by Dierks Bentley and Half Of My Hometown by Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney.

Galyon earned a nomination for Songwriter Of The Year at next week’s 2022 ACM Awards. She has also collaborated with a long list of country music icons, such as Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley, among others.

“It’s so exciting to look to the future with a new team that I also have an incredible history with,” said Galyon. “I’m lucky to have 15 years of my journey under my belt with Warner Chappell, while Influence is bringing a whole new progressive space and energy to my copyrights. As a songwriter and publisher, it feels monumental to get to partner with companies that push me forward and have also felt like home since day one.”

“Nicolle’s songs have always made us feel emotions that we all can relate to,” said Ben Vaughn, president & CEO, Warner Chappell Music Nashville. “Well before her first hit, it was clear that her writing style was distinct as she so naturally wrapped her lyrics around melodies. She only continues to perfect her craft and create timeless songs. As a trailblazing businesswoman, dedicated co-writer, loyal friend, sister, daughter, mother, and supporter of talent, she understands the creative process and we are proud to be her partner.”

“Nicolle is a powerhouse multi-hyphenate who is a force behind some of our most beloved modern country hits,” added Influence founder and co-managing partner Lylette Pizarro. “We are so proud to support Nicolle through our phenomenal partnership with Ben Vaughn, BJ Hill, and Warner Chappell and look forward to the next phase of this journey.”

Galyon was named BMI Songwriter of the Year in 2019. She has spent the last decade earning writing credits with artists across formats, including Camila Cabello’s Consequences, Automatic by Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban’s We Were Us, and Tequila by Dan + Shay.

In 2019, Galyon launched her own record label and publishing house, Song & Daughters, which is dedicated to “providing a platform for women to tell honest stories about real life”.

As previously announced, Influence Media Partners has struck an alliance in partnership with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Alternative Investors and Warner Music Group to create a music rights platform that will invest in and manage premier compositions. It has a focus on female artists and songwriters and an emphasis on diversity.

PHOTO: (L-R) Rene McLean (Influence Media), Lynn Hazan (Influence Media), Nicolle Galyon, Lylette Pizarro (Influence Media), Ben Vaughn (WCM)