Warner Chappell teams with Limited Edition Music to sign and develop emerging songwriters

Warner Chappell has partnered with Limited Edition Music to sign and develop emerging songwriters in the alternative, rock, pop and alternative country spaces.

Greg Sowders, WCM’s SVP of A&R and catalogue, will continue in his current role, while also leading Limited Edition Music alongside former WCM A&R executive Marc Wilson.

Alternative pop/punk singer and songwriter Emmyn Calleiro, from the band Games We Play, and rising country artist Bailey Callahan are the first signings through the new Warner Chappell and Limited Edition Music publishing partnership.

Guy Moot, WCM Co-Chair and CEO, said: “Greg has been a key fixture at Warner Chappell for more than three decades and has dedicated his career to building out a star-studded alternative and rock roster. This is the perfect opportunity for him to continue to lead those efforts while also working with more emerging writers alongside Marc.”

Greg Sowders said: “Working with Guy, Carianne, and Ryan is a total joy. I’ve been a part of the Warner Chappell family for over 30 years, and I’m ready to continue this amazing journey by reuniting with my long-time friend and creative partner Marc Wilson. Limited Edition Music will be a home for emerging artists and writers, within the incredible WCM ecosystem. I can’t imagine a better place to launch Limited Edition Music, while staying fully dedicated to Warner Chappell. Our band just got even better!”

Ryan Press, WCM president, North America, added: “Greg is one of the best creatives in the business and serves as a true partner to his songwriters. I’m super proud to be able to support him and Marc, who I’ve also worked with for a long time, and continue to nurture the next generation of hitmakers together.”

During his time at WCM, Greg Sowders has helped establish and maintain the publishing company’s award-winning alternative and rock roster, signing and working with artists and writers like Twenty One Pilots, Greta Van Fleet, Travis Barker, Paramore, Tyler Childers, Billy Corgan, Portugal The Man, Deftones, All Time Low, Orville Peck and Nickelback, among many others.

Sowders began his musical career in 1981 as the drummer for The Long Ryders, and continues to perform with them to this day.

Marc Wilson was previously with WCM for a number of years and helped sign and build a multi-genre roster that included Lizzo, Steve Aoki, Ian Kirkpatrick, Sean Douglas, Sam DeRosa, Alec Benjamin, and more. In 2020, he launched United Songs Entertainment, which exclusively manages songwriters and producers. They currently represent Cate Downey and Zoë Moss.

“Our mission at Limited Edition Music is to give our songwriters and artists a hands-on platform to grow and achieve success,” said Wilson. “As a former, long-time veteran of WCM, I couldn't be more excited to come home and continue to work with some of the best creatives in the world, alongside my friend and mentor, Greg Sowders. Greg is an absolute legend in the music business and his vast wealth of knowledge is invaluable. I can’t thank Guy, Carianne, and Ryan enough for this opportunity!”

PHOTO: (L-R) Marc Wilson, Ryan Press, Carianne Marshall, Guy Moot, Greg Sowders