Warner Chappell teams with Web3 entertainment incubator Defient

Warner Chappell has entered into a partnership with Defient, a Web3 entertainment incubator.

Described as a “first-of-its-kind deal”, the partnership will enable the publisher’s songwriters and producers to explore new opportunities and unlock more value by engaging the Web3 space and leveraging blockchain technology.

Warner Chappell and Defient’s first project will be the launch of Archives, a multi-dimensional digital museum backed by the blockchain that exclusively focuses on spotlighting the art and stories of songs. It aims to bring fans closer to songwriters and their songs through a curated selection of digital collectibles, memorabilia, events, and more.

Ashley Winton, WCM senior vice president of creative services, said: “By embracing the power of blockchain technology, we can create impactful new revenue streams and creative opportunities for our songwriters while giving music fans access to unique experiences. Not only are Sidney [Swift] and his whole team at Defient experts in this space, but they also have deeps roots in music and know how to champion the voices of creators.”

Archives will include custom collections curated with WCM songwriters and estates.

It will officially launch in early 2023 with an Archives Mint Pass, a collection of 2,000 NFTs. Each NFT will grant the holder access to participate in curated drops, auctions and virtual experiences from WCM’s roster of songwriters.

Defient founder and CEO Sidney Swift said: "We're proud to be working with Warner Chappell as they expand into the Web3 community that Defient is already so ingrained in. Having started my career as a songwriter and producer, it’s exciting to join forces with a forward-thinking partner and work towards making it easier and more accessible for songwriters and artists to leverage Web3 platforms. Together, we want to use technology to empower creatives and help them elevate their brands.”

WCM co-chair and CEO Guy Moot and co-chair and COO Carianne Marshall added: “This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of music publishing. With Defient’s support, we’ll be able to unlock new avenues in Web3 on behalf of our songwriters and find different ways for them to grow their legacies and engage with fans.”