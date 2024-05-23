Warner Chappell, The Roots and Live Nation to host Philadelphia songwriting camp

Warner Chappell Music, in partnership with The Roots and Live Nation Urban, will be hosting its first Message In The Music songwriting this month.

The songwriting camp takes place from May 28 to June 1 in Philadelphia, alongside the Roots Picnic 2024 festival.

As a tribute to WCM songwriters, and the masterminds behind The Sound of Philadelphia, Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff and Thom Bell, the camp will shine a light on their legacy as well as tap into the city’s contemporary songwriting talent.

Hosted by Ryan Press (WCM), Shawn Gee (Live Nation Urban), songwriter Pop Wansel, and Questlove and Black Thought (The Roots – pictured) – in conjunction with Sons Of Legends (Caliph Gamble, Rob Murray Jr, Abijah Preston) – the sessions will help to expand opportunities for local writers and producers and cultivate a range of creative collaborations.

Ryan Press, president of North America, WCM, said: “I’m a proud Philly native through and through and was fortunate to grow up surrounded by icons like Mr Kenny Gamble himself, Leon Huff, and Bunny Sigler. Philly Soul will always be the heartbeat and defining sound of Philadelphia, and my hope is for this camp to support the city that raised me and helped launch my own career by investing in its current and emerging talent.”

WCM is expecting 50-plus writers and artists to attend the camp, including high profile artists from the Philadelphia area, as well as chart-topping songwriters and producers from WCM's roster.

Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, said: “Our goal and vision with the Roots Picnic has always extended beyond the two days of music and culture in Fairmount Park. We want to engage the creative community of Philadelphia and leverage our collective resources to bring opportunities back to the city. Philly has given so much to me, Ryan, Tarik, and Ahmir, and it’s our responsibility to do what we can to pay that forward.”

During the writing sessions, select songs from Gamble, Huff and Bell’s iconic music catalogue will also be available for sampling and interpolation via WCM's Beat Broker platform, in honour of the songwriting trio’s 60th anniversary.

PHOTO: Joshua Kissi