Warner Chappell to administer music publishing for video games giant EA

Warner Chappell Music has entered into an exclusive publishing agreement with video games giant Electronic Arts (EA).

The publisher will administer music across EA’s expansive library, including the sports simulation titles from EA Sports, as well as action, adventure, role-playing video games and more from EA Entertainment.

WCM will also tap its pool of songwriters and producers to work on new music projects with EA.

Carianne Marshall, WCM co-chair and COO, said: “Steve [Schnur] and I have known each other for over 20 years and collaborated on countless amazing projects. He and his team are best in class, and it's great to be working together once again to administer their catalogue and drive even more opportunities for their songs.”

We look forward to the opportunities that this partnership will create for our game soundtracks, and beyond Steve Schnur

Steve Schnur, EA worldwide executive and president of music, Steve Schnur, said: “Warner Chappell Music is more than just a giant of music publishing; they’re a visionary group of global professionals who understand that video games will play a vital role in the future of music itself. Because Carianne and Guy have believed in EA Music since the very beginning, the administration of our music catalogue is now in the best hands possible, and we look forward to the opportunities that this partnership will create for our game soundtracks, and beyond.”

Rich Robinson, WCM EVP of global sync and media original music, added: “Video games have long been at the centre of pop culture, with many so cinematic in nature that they’re also driving ideas to the big screen. Music has always been fundamental to EA's storytelling, and this partnership opens the doors for us to amplify the incredible scores they already have as well as connect them with our own talented storytellers – our songwriters – to shape future narratives.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Chris White, WCM; Rich Robinson, WCM; Steve Schnur, EA; Carianne Marshall, WCM; Guy Moot, WCM