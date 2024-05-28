Warner Chappell UK promotes Andrew Howell to VP of sync

Warner Chappell Music UK has promoted Andrew Howell to become vice president of sync from June 1.

In his new role, Howell will continue to report to Rich Robinson, EVP and global head of sync, WCM, and Shani Gonzales, managing director of WCM UK and head of international A&R at WCM.

Howell joined the WCM UK team in 2016, after a career at Universal Music Group and Sony/ATV. Warner Chappell said he has been instrumental in its sync department winning multiple awards.

His team have built strong relationships with clients, which have helped to deliver multiple placements with gaming giants including EA and Space Ape, as well as landing campaigns with brands such as Lexus, Persil and Cruzacampo. Key film and TV projects have included One Day, The Crown, Saltburn and Back To Black.

Warner Chappell UK won the Publisher Of The Year trophy at the Music Week Awards.

The Warner Chappell team also works on interesting ways to connect brands with up-and-coming writers. One example was the Joy Anonymous (Henry Counsell) showcase curated for mobile network EE, which led to the creation of bespoke music for its campaign.

Howell’s team run monthly sync writing sessions in Warner Chappell’s London studios.

Andrew embodies Warner Chappell’s proactive approach to sync Rich Robinson

Recent sync deals and partnerships include working with WCM France to create a Dua Lipa cover of George Michael’s Freedom ‘90 for Yves Saint Laurent; securing a cover version of It’s The Hard Knock Life from the musical Annie in Dove’s 2024 Super Bowl spot; and working with David Bowie’s estate to place multiple songs in global Paco Rabanne campaigns.

Andrew Howell said: “It’s a privilege to champion our songwriters and I’m committed to placing their music in interesting, fresh ways. And it helps to work with such a talented, creative and dedicated team! I’m excited to collaborate even more closely with colleagues around the world as we continue to evolve Warner Chappell’s global sync offering.”

Shani Gonzales said: “Andrew’s collaborative spirit has helped him build relationships with the songwriters and clients who place their trust in him. He has an encyclopaedic knowledge of our songbook and an unrivalled instinct as to what placements will work. He’s also an amazing mentor to his team, so this is a very well-deserved promotion.”

Rich Robinson added: “Andrew embodies Warner Chappell’s proactive approach to sync, with a forward-thinking mindset that sees his ideas prevail in an often saturated space. He is respected across the industry by peers and clients alike and I’m so pleased that he’s agreed to step up and take this new role.”