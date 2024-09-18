Warner Chappell UK signs Kisses co-writer Will Manning

Warner Chappell Music UK has signed a global publishing deal with award-winning broadcaster, producer and songwriter Will Manning.

Manning began his career as a DJ when he was a teenager, playing and hosting club sets in venues across London and the South East.

He broke into broadcasting with a work experience stint at KISS FM and then joined BBC 1Xtra. He went on to work at The Hits and KISS FM, before joining Capital FM in 2016 to present its drivetime show and host the chart show.

Manning recently landed a record deal with RCA. He dropped his first commercial release last year, Don’t.

He is a co-writer on the dance hit Kisses by Bl3ss, Camrinwatsin and Bbyclose. The song has spent five weeks in the Top 10 so far, peaking at No.5 and has currently received more than 100 million global streams.

Will Manning said: “I literally cannot believe I've just signed with one of the worlds biggest music publishers! I’m so ready to take my artist and songwriting career to a level with Warner Chappell. Kisses changed the game for me in the UK and internationally, and having the added support of a global player like WCM is also crazy. It’s time for more music!”

Emily Green, senior international A&R and catalogue manager at Warner Chappell Music UK, added: “I’m so pleased that Will has agreed to sign with us! He’s an amazing talent and such a great person to work with. He’s got some brilliant new music of his own to follow up on the success of co-writing Kisses, and we’re looking forward to opening doors for him to work with more top level producers and writers from around the world.”

